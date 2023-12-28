Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

