Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,728,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,301,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.