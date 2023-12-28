Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.