Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $177,000 in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 167,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Park City Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.11 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

