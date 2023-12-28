Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PL opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum cut Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

