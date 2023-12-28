Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,831 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Report on WU

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.