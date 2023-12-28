Rothschild Investment LLC IL Has $23.47 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $275,309,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 1,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

