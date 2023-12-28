Rothschild Investment LLC IL Sells 18,368 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rothschild Investment LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rothschild Investment LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

