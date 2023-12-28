Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,011 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

