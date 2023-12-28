SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,683 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1,725.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $181.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
