SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 14,204 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 177.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $115.55. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 55.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

