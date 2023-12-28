SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,732 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $42.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

