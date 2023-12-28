SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.