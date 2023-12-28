SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %

ED stock opened at $89.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

