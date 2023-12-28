SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 69.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.
Genpact Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:G opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.
Genpact Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.
Genpact Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
