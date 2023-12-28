SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,405 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $305.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.60 and its 200 day moving average is $274.06. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

