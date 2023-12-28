SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,431.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,374.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

