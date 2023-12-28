SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 708.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 313,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,014,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,361.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

