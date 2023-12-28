SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ICLN opened at $15.64 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
