SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NetEase by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

