SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 55.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 62,298 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 29.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

