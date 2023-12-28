SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.07 and a beta of 0.37. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

