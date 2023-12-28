SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 64,064 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 64,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of VCEL opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

