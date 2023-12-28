SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 797.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 271,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $69,079,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 249,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.52. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

