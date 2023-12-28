SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

