SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,489 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,430,000 after purchasing an additional 393,936 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $484.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.