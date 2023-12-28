SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,278 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,278 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 219.0% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $5,218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $4,189,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

