SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 98,906 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,232,000 after buying an additional 874,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 1.5 %

WRK opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

