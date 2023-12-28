SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

