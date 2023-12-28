SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.23. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $136.89.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.