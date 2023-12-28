State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

