State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 10 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,401.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,403.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,430.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

