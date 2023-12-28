State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,450 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 95.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 73.8% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 132,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

