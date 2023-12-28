Summit Global Investments Acquires 494 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

