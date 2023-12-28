Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.2% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

