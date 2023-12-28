The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TD stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
