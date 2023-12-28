Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,813 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

