Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

