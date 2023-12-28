TTP Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TTP Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,839 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

