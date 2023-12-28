Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after buying an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

