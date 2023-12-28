Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Unilever by 987.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

