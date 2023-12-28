Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock worth $1,059,292. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

