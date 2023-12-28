WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $530,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $494.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

