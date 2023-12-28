Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $202,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after acquiring an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after acquiring an additional 421,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $115.70 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

