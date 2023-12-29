17,258 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 310,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 94,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

