43,500 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.65 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

AUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

