45,974 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,597,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,093 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,359,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 924,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 396,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,292,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.41. Sylvamo had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Articles

