Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,026 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,967,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,066,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $375.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

