Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.40

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 23462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Adeia Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Adeia had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $101.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In related news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth $147,767,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth about $40,690,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Adeia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,779,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

