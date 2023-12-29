AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

